Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 7,900 Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 31,202 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $239,007.32.

On Thursday, December 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 53,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 144,210 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $938,807.10.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 68,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $444,720.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $178,360.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

Shares of DFRG opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $130,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

