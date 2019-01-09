ARRIS International (ARRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARRIS is transforming the entertainment experience through a holistic approach to content delivery, leveraging its expertise in the cloud and network to help providers anticipate demand for more personalized experiences. Consumer demand for faster Internet speeds with more capacity continues to grow at an escalating rate, primarily driven by increasing consumption of video. It provides wireless and wired products and services for seamless connectivity across varied networking environments. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, ARRIS operates in a highly competitive and dynamic environment and its future success depends on its ability to develop new products that have broad market acceptance. High operating expenses have been hurting the company’s bottom-line growth. Customer concentration remains high for ARRIS with few customers accounting for a significant portion of its top line.”

Get ARRIS International alerts:

ARRS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ARRIS International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ARRIS International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ARRIS International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut ARRIS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

ARRS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 300,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. ARRIS International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ARRIS International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 270,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 31.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARRIS International in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARRIS International (ARRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.