Ascential (ASCL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 532 ($6.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 474.63 ($6.20).

Shares of LON ASCL traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 405.40 ($5.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

