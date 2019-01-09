Astor Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter.

EZA stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 28,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,342. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $76.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI South Africa ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.86.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

