Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 473,622 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 565.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 557,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $46,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,266,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paypal by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,012,000 after buying an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,095,722,000 after buying an additional 3,283,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after buying an additional 3,056,620 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $89.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,519,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,690. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.22 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,635,027. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

