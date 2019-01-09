Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,287 Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $125,933,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,285,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,682,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $79,932,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $40,856,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $44,356,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $263.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.84.

Shares of ULTA traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $281.19. 706,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,140. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

