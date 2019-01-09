Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 417,515 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after buying an additional 1,207,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. 8,448,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,604. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nike to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

