Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 38,218 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.04.

NFLX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.98. The stock had a trading volume of 368,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 255.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.91 and a 1-year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.86, for a total value of $337,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,014 shares of company stock valued at $84,642,560. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

