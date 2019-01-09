Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.62. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 717,148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 487,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.