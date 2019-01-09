Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.20 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.02175177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00162950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00228034 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.