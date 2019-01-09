Aurora DAO Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (AURA)

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Aurora DAO has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $21,419.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurora DAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora DAO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.01 or 0.11882416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027601 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aurora DAO Token Profile

Aurora DAO is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,453,961 tokens. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao. The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.