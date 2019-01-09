Avast (AVST) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVST. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

LON AVST opened at GBX 302.25 ($3.95) on Wednesday.

About Avast

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

