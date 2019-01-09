Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10.

ATXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Avenue Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of ATXI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -1.35. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Paley purchased 15,000 shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

