Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVH shares. ValuEngine raised Avianca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avianca from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avianca from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 52.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,071,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 715,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 5.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 64.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 404,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avianca by 79.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVH stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Avianca has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avianca will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

