Axis Capital’s (AXS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.43.

Axis Capital stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,180. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Axis Capital by 1,891.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 675,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after acquiring an additional 407,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at $16,915,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,851,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,403,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axis Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

