Axon Enterprise (AAXN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAXN. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. 12,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,502. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 186.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $62,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,445.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $4,522,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,736,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,815 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

