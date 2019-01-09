Axovant Sciences (AXON) Trading Up 6.5%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 1,163,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,469,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. ValuEngine raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

The stock has a market cap of $132.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axovant Sciences Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axovant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd acquired 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,285,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 1,627.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Axovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 169,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

