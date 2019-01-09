aXpire Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

aXpire (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One aXpire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, aXpire has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. aXpire has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $180,356.00 worth of aXpire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

aXpire Token Profile

aXpire’s launch date was January 29th, 2018. aXpire’s total supply is 349,499,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,499,990 tokens. aXpire’s official website is axpire.io. The official message board for aXpire is medium.com/@aXpire. aXpire’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aXpire is /r/aXpire.

aXpire Token Trading

aXpire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aXpire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aXpire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aXpire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

