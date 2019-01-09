BAE Systems (BA) PT Lowered to GBX 590 at Berenberg Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 634 ($8.28) price target (down previously from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised BAE Systems to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 653.09 ($8.53).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA opened at GBX 488.60 ($6.38) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.