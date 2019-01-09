Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,339 shares of company stock worth $6,887,207. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

