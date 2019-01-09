Bainco International Investors Has $13.01 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Bainco International Investors trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 26,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.29. 844,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,333,541. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

