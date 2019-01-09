Bainco International Investors Sells 106,475 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Bainco International Investors cut its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,615 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 106,475 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Total were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Total by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Total by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Total by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Total in the third quarter worth $60,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total SA has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.7267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 70.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

