Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

BMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth $517,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 146.2% during the third quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,145,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 680,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

