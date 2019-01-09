Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $830.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

