Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Vail Resorts worth $71,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $512,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.29 and a 52 week high of $302.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-cuts-holdings-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.