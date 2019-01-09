Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 163,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Amedisys worth $67,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 396,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $417.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $897,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $43,710.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,776.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,106 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. ValuEngine raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

