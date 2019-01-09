Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $67.88 Million Stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79,132 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.79% of Federated Investors worth $67,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FII. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 29.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 22.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 32.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Investors by 43.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

FII stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $291,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

