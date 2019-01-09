Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,036 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.78% of Cree worth $69,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cree by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on CREE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.96 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of CREE opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The LED producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Cree had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $408.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

