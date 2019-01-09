Baozun Inc (BZUN) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 109.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,032,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baozun by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after buying an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 938,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 216,723 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Baozun by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 933,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,328,000 after buying an additional 202,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Baozun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 689,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $67.41.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

WARNING: “Baozun Inc (BZUN) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/baozun-inc-bzun-position-boosted-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.