Barclays (BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Cfra set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 157.46 ($2.06) on Monday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other Barclays news, insider Tristram Roberts acquired 91,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £144,193.51 ($188,414.36). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 33,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £50,157.20 ($65,539.27).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

