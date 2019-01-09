Barclays Upgrades Ameriprise Financial (AMP) to “Overweight”

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,861,000 after buying an additional 825,832 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $12,407,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

