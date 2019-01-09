Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Tops $174.05 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, WazirX, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $174.05 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.02212475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00161772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00229120 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,899,089 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bittrex, Cobinhood, AirSwap, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui, ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, CPDAX, GOPAX, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDCM, Poloniex, Mercatox, BitBay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, WazirX, Koinex, Huobi, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Zebpay, ChaoEX, Upbit, Vebitcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

