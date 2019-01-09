Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Kilmarnock, Virginia. The Company conducts substantially all of its operations through its subsidiaries, Bank of Lancaster (the Bank) and Bay Trust Company (the Trust Company). Bank of Lancaster provides individual and commercial customers with a full range of services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts and loans, credit cards, automated teller machines and other traditional banking services. In addition, the Bank offers investment services, including financial planning, securities brokerage, and insurance products through Investment Advantage. Bay Trust provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration. Bay Trust also offers financial planning, investment services, management of IRAs and other investment accounts. “

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

BAYK stock remained flat at $$7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.58. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judy Carol Gavant purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal R. Greene purchased 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,790.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,057 shares of company stock worth $200,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.