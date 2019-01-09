Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Seaport Global Securities set a $34.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Isabella purchased 3,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $101,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,257.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 10,675 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, for a total transaction of $337,436.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 147.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

