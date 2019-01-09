Beigene (BGNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BGNE. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.75 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Beigene stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative net margin of 320.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,387,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 14,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,854,615.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,529,313.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,156,904 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $6,383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105,702 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

