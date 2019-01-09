Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,671,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 497,650 shares.The stock last traded at $1.09 and had previously closed at $0.86.

BLPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.18.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,023,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/bellerophon-therapeutics-blph-sees-strong-trading-volume-2.html.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.