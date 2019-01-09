BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Plans Dividend of $2.04

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) declared a dividend on Monday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 2.04 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous dividend of $0.32.

BHP Billiton has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BHP Billiton has a payout ratio of 73.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BHP Billiton to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Get BHP Billiton alerts:

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/bhp-billiton-limited-bhp-plans-dividend-of-2-04.html.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.