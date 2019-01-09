BHP Group PLC (BHP) to Issue Dividend of $1.02 on January 30th

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Monday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share on Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,702.60 ($22.25) on Wednesday.
Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
