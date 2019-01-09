BidaskClub Upgrades Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) to “Buy”

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,358,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,540,000 after acquiring an additional 526,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,507,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,862 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

