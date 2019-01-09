BidaskClub Upgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Sell

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

