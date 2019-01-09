Binance Coin Price Up 7.4% This Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00162391 BTC on exchanges including LBank, DDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $859.68 million and approximately $74.16 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.02151708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024750 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 190,799,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,799,308 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, AirSwap, Binance, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, LBank, Exrates, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

