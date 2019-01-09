Biogen (BIIB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 25.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

