Biogen Inc (BIIB) Position Lessened by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 503.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,096 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Biogen by 21,407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 662,120 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 524,575 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.63. 1,205,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

