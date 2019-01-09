BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Receives $114.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $186,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,031,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,150 shares of company stock worth $2,574,750. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

