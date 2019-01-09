BitConnect (BCC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, BitConnect has traded flat against the US dollar. BitConnect has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $0.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitConnect coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00011167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitConnect alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00966992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018504 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001228 BTC.

BitConnect Coin Profile

BitConnect is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,866,414 coins and its circulating supply is 10,015,215 coins. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitConnect is www.bitconnect.co.

Buying and Selling BitConnect

BitConnect can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.