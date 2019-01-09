Bitzeny Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $154,075.00 and $504.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00979456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

