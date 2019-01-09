BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry to a “buy bb” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

