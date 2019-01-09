Blackheath Resources (BHR) Trading 66.7% Higher

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR)’s share price traded up 66.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,144,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 332,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

About Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

