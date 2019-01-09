BlackRock Inc. Has $74.95 Million Holdings in Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 296,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.53% of Intersect ENT worth $74,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intersect ENT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $592,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,787,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.64. Intersect ENT Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

