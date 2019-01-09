BlackRock Inc. Has $76.72 Million Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.88% of Simply Good Foods worth $76,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 1,244,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 522,472 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 9.17. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

